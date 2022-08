Commonwealth Games 2022: Full schedule of India

London: Indian wrestlers bagged 3 more gold medals for the country on the eighth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Team India have won a total of 26 medals including of 9 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze. India is now at the fifth spot in the medals tally, ahead of Scotland and South Africa.

Here is the full Day 9 India Schedule:

Table Tennis (2 PM)– Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison), Women’s Doubles Round of 16 (Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale, 2 PM), Mixed Doubles semifinals (Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja, 6 PM)

Para-athletics (2:50 PM)– women’s F55-57 shot put finals (Poonam Sharma, Sharmila Santhosh)

Athletics (3 PM)– women’s 10km walk final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami), men’s 3000m steeplechase final (Avinash Sable, 4:20 PM), women’s 4*100 relay round Heat 1 (Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda Simi, 4:45 PM), women’s hammer throw finals (Manju Bala, 11:30 PM), men’s 5000m finals (Avinash Sable, 12:40 AM), women’s 200m finals (Hima Das, if qualified, 2:14 AM)

Boxing (3 PM) — over 45-48kg semifinals (Nitu Ganghas), over 48-51kg semifinals (Amit Panghal, 3:30 PM), over 48-50kg semifinals (Nikhat Zareen, 7:15 PM), over 57-60kg semifinals (Jaismine Lamboria, 8 PM), over 63.5-67kg semifinals (Rohit Tokas, 12:45 AM), over 92kg semifinals (Sagar Ahlawat, 1:30 AM)

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)– Pooja Gehlot, Naveen, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sihag, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Nehra

Women’s Cricket (3:30 PM)– India vs England semi-finals

Badminton — Women’s doubles quarterfinals (Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand), Women’s singles quarterfinals (PV Sindhu), Men’s singles quarterfinals (Kidambi Srikanth)

Hockey (10:30 PM) — Men’s semi-final (India vs South Africa)

Para Table-Tennis (10:45 PM) –– men’s singles classes 3-5 bronze medal (Raj Aravindan Alagar), women’s singles classes 3-5 bronze medal (Sonalben Manubhai Patel, 12:15 AM), women’s singles classes 3-5 gold medal (Bhavina Patel, 1 AM)