Commonwealth Games 2022: India climbs to fifth spot in medal tally: Updated medal tally

London: Indian wrestlers bagged 3 more gold medals for the country on the eighth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia won gold medals in their respective weight categories.
Team India have won a total of 26 medals including of 9 gold, 8 silver, and 9 bronze. India is now at the fifth spot in the medals tally, ahead of Scotland and South Africa.
Here is the fully updated CWG 2022 medal tally:
Australia:50 gold, 44 silver, 46 bronze, total 140- medals
England:47 gold, 46 silver, 38 bronze, total 131 medals
Canada:19 gold, 24 silver, 24 bronze, total 67 medals
New Zealand:17 gold, 11 silver, 13 bronze, total 41 medals
India:9 gold, 8 silver, 9 bronze, total 26 medals
Scotland:8 gold, 8 silver, 19 bronze, total 35 medals
South Africa:7 gold, 7 silver, 8 bronze, total 22 medals
Nigeria:7 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze, total 16 medals
Wales:4 gold, 5 silver, 10 bronze, total 19 medals
Malaysia:4 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 11 medals
Jamaica: 3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze total 6 medals
Kenya:2 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze, total 9 medals
Cyprus:2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze, total 8 medals
Uganda: 2 gold, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Northern Ireland:1 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze, total 8 medals
Singapore:1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze, total 5 medals
Samoa:1 gold, 3 silver, total 4 medals
Pakistan:1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 5 medals
Trinidad and Tobago:1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze, total 3 medals
Cameroon:1 gold, total 1 medal
Bermuda:1 gold, total 1 medal
Grenada:1 gold, total 1 medal
The Bahamas:1 gold, total 1 medal
Fiji:2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Mauritius: 2 silver, 2 bronze, total 4 medals
Sri Lanka:1 silver, 3 bronze, total 4 medals
Barbados:1 silver, total 1 medal
Dominica:1 silver, total 1 medal
Guernsey:1 silver, total 1 medal
Papua New Guinea:1 silver, total 1 medal
St Lucia:1 silver, total 1 medal
Tanzania:1 silver, total 1 medal
The Gambia:1 silver, total 1 medal
Namibia:3 bronze, total 3 medals
Malta:1 bronze, total 1 medal
Nauru:1 bronze, total 1 medal
