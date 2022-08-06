CWG 2022: Indian wrestlers put up a spectacular show on day 8; bag six medals, including three gold

Birmingham: India had a spectacular day in wrestling as they won six medals including three gold, along with a silver and two bronze at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. So far, Indian athletes have won 26 medals- nine golds, eight silvers and nine bronze– at Birmingham.

Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won his second successive gold medal in the commonwealth games. While Deepak Punia bagged his maiden medal in CWG and he got it done with gold under his kitty. Sakshi Malik also returned to her best and claimed gold to add more to India’s tally. Anshu Malik won the silver after losing the final bout, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal won the bronze medals in their respective categories.

Men’s Lawn Bowls Fours team assured a medal for India as they defeated England to reach the final. Star Indian paddler Manika Batra’s women’s singles campaign came to an end in the CWG 2022 after she lost the quarterfinals event. While India women’s hockey team had to face a defeat in the semi-finals against Australia after a controversial decision from the referee followed by a below-par display by attackers in the penalty shootout. The team suffered a 3-0 defeat against Australia and will now fight for the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.