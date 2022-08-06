Delhi court adjourns hearing on filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s complaint in Kaali poster controversy

The hearing on a complaint against director Leena Manimekalai on the controversial poster for her documentary film was adjourned by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court on Saturday. On August 29, the court will now hear the case. Because the concerned judge was on vacation, the hearing was postponed.

Leena Manimekalai, a director, and others received a summons from the court during the last hearing. The petitioner has filed a lawsuit against the director. On July 2, after publishing a poster for her documentary ‘Kaali,’ director Leena Manimekalai came under fire online. A woman is shown on the poster donning the goddess Kali’s robes.

In the image, she can be seen lighting up a cigarette. The actor representing the goddess is seen carrying the pride flag for the LGBTQ+ community in addition to her usual trishul (trident) and sickle.