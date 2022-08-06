Follow these 5 ways to have better communication in a relationship

Communication is basis of a good relationship. It also serves as the key to save any relationship. To have a healthy relationship and maintain it that way, it is essential to communicate with your partner time-to-time.

Here are 5 effective tips to communicate with your partner in a better manner:

Develop your listening skills: Listening is also part of communication. Listening your partner is the primary rule to have a healthy relationship. When you are in an argument, it is equally important to listen to their point of view as well.

Honesty: Hiding your emotions and feelings in a relationship will only drain you emotionally. So be honest in a relationship. Being honest and real about things will help two partners to improve their relationship.

Acknowledge other person’s feelings: This is also very much necessary to have a healthy relationship.

Make your partner smile: Making your partner smile by surprising them with little gifts will make them feel special.

Hear what is not being said: Paying attention to your partner’s gestures and doings can help you understand a lot about them. Your partner might not be good at expressing him/herself then it doesn’t mean you take advantage of it and get into an argument all the time.