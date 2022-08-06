Indian Railways increases frequency of this train

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to increase the frequency of Ranchi-Chopan Express. The train travelling from Ranchi to Chopan will now run 6 days a week.

Train No. 18631/18632 Ranchi-Chopan Express will run for 3 days via Lohardaga and 3 days via Barkakana. Train number 18631 will leave Ranchi for Chopan on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Train number 18632 will depart from Chopan for Ranchi on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The national transporter has decided to resume the operation of train number 18613/18614 running via Barkakana. Train number 18613 will run from Ranchi on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, while train number 18614 will run from Chopan on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.