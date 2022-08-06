Infinix launches Infinix Smart 6 Plus in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Hong Kong-based smartphone company, Infinix launched its new smartphone, Infinix Smart 6 Plus in India. The new smartphone will go on sale from August 3 on Flipkart and will be available in Crystal Violet, Tranquil Sea Blue, and Miracle Black colours. The phone is offered at an introductory price of Rs 7999. options.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 6 Plus runs on Android 12 (Go edition)-based XOS 10. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The handset features a 6.82-inch Drop notch HD+ with 440 nits brightness and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and G-sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery.