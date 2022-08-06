Man dies in Kolkata, family alleges custodial torture

A complaint has been made against the police by the family of a man who is said to have died a few days after being tortured in custody. The Kolkata Police have been accused of torturing a detained person, and a complaint has been made to the commissioner and deputy commissioner of police in Kolkata.

Dipankar Saha, 44, allegedly died after being tortured for four days while being held by the police in Kolkata’s Azadgarh city near the Golfgreen police station. Although senior Kolkata Police officers promised a following in reply to the family of the deceased’s written complaint, the police first flatly denied the allegation.

According to the deceased’s family, Dipankar was hauled up by officers from Golfgreen Police Station last Sunday under false pretences and severely beaten. They claimed he was admitted the MR Bangur Hospital on Thursday at midnight but he could not make it.

After that, his body was sent to SSKM Hospital for a postmortem. Three people have been formed into a probe team, according to sources. The entire post-mortem process was recorded on video.

Police sources claim that Saha was an alcoholic. He and his four buddies were reportedly picked up by police last Sunday after they were seen sitting in the neighbourhood after drinking.