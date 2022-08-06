Margaret Alva criticises opposition leaders who backed BJP

On Saturday, Margaret Alva, the defeated vice-presidential candidate for the opposition, congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar of the NDA on his win and said that although this election is over, the fight to uphold the Constitution, strengthen democracy, and restore the dignity of Parliament will go on.

She also criticised several opposition parties for ‘directly or indirectly’ supporting the BJP in this election, calling it an effort to ‘derail’ the idea of a united opposition. Alva stated that such parties and leaders have damaged their own credibility by supporting the BJP in this election.

Soon after the votes were declared, Alva wished Dhankhar well on Twitter by writing, ‘Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign.’