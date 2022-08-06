Massive landslide in Munnar estate on 2nd anniversary of Pettimudi disaster; 450 lives saved by sheer luck

Idukki: On the second anniversary of the Pettimudi disaster, a huge disaster was averted during a landslide that hit Kundala estate in Munnar and 450 lives were saved by sheer luck. The landslide hit the Munnar-Vattavada path but was stuck without falling downwards.

The people who were travelling by this road during night were first to notice the landslide that had hit the road. There were 41 families, including those in Kundala and other estates, living below. The families were shifted from their houses after being alerted about the situation. Devikulam MLA A Raja said that two shops and temples in the area were completely submerged under the debris.

The Munnar-Vattavada route was completely covered with debris of huge rocks and mud. Vattavada has been completely isolated. The MLA said that the work to remove the debris from the road has started and the situation can be assessed only after this. Pettimudi landslide took place on August 6, 2020 claiming the lives of 70 people. Only 12 people survived the disaster.

Meanwhile, after days of incessant downpour, Kerala on Friday got some respite as rains subsided in many parts and Saturday is looking more or less the same. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in only four of the fourteen districts in Kerala – Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.