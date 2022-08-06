Meetings between Turkish and Russian delegations fruitful, says Erdogan

When visiting Russia on Friday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated he will talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Syria.

Erdogan claimed that past contacts between Turkish and Russian teams on political, economic, and trade topics had been beneficial as he sat across from Putin before their talks in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Less than three weeks have passed since their last meeting in Tehran. Turkey facilitated a deal to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports that had been halted by Russia’s invasion.

Erdogan stated in remarks shown on Turkish television that ‘our meeting will be concluded and open a totally different page in Turkey-Russia relations.’

Ukraine was not mentioned by him. However, he stated that he thought their discussions about Syria ‘would bring additional relief to the region.’

Erdogan has promised to direct further military operations in Syria to create safe zones along the border that are 30 km (20 miles) deep.

Turkey supports Syrian opposition forces that have battled against President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia. The main target of Ankara’s actions in northern Syria has been a Kurdish militia that it considers to be a terrorist organisation.

Earlier, Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan’s director of media, claimed that by ignoring Moscow, the international community could not put a stop to the war in Ukraine.