New initiative to ‘combat drug addiction’ in prison has been launched by the govt

To combat drug addiction among jail inmates, the Punjab government has enlisted the help of Narcotics International, a non-profit organisation. Meetings will be held in jails under the ‘peer support network’ initiative to help drug addicts overcome their addiction, according to a statement. The initiative was launched this month.

On Friday, Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated that the initiative was initially launched in 19 jails, with 1,540 inmates attending meetings. The initiative will be implemented in the remaining six prisons at a later date. According to him, peer support is one of the three essential pillars of the outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OOAT) model, which also includes medication, peer support, and counselling.

According to Bains, it is critical in assisting victims of drug abuse and successfully undergoing de-addiction. He stated that as the number of people willing to join the peer support network grows, the frequency of meetings will be increased. According to Bains, volunteers from the international society are organising meetings in jails for free. According to Bains, written materials printed at the jail press will be distributed to inmates who require this assistance.