Rakshabandhan gift! UP Govt announces 48 hours free bus ride for women

Lucknow: Rakshabandhan festivities are just around the corner, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced free bus rides for women for 48 hours in the northern state. The announcement is CM Yogi’s gift to females of the state on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

‘On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the Uttar Pradesh State Transport Corporation should provide free travel facility in buses for the safe travel of all the women of the state’, the office of CM Yogi tweeted. The unique move became even rarer with the state chief adding that the females can travel free for 48 hours, starting from August 10 midnight till August 12 midnight.

The move comes with an aim to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, and the free bus travel facility will be available to women across the state for a period of 48 hours. Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged everyone to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times.

Naidu is on an official visit to Bengaluru. He celebrated Rakshabandhan at Raj Bhavan here with school children from various local schools. Greeting the nation on this occasion, Mr Naidu said that Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. ‘Happy Rakshabandhan! Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the special and deep-rooted bond of love and respect between brothers and sisters. On this auspicious day, let us resolve to uphold the dignity of women and ensure a safe environment for them at all times’, the Vice-President’s office tweeted.

Rakshabandhan, one of the most popular Hindu festivals, is an annual occasion celebrated throughout the nation to commemorate the special bond between siblings. Traditionally, on this day, sisters tie rakhis on their brother’s wrists and both of them exchange gifts.