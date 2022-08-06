Replace expensive perfumes with homemade natural scents

Who doesn’t enjoy a pleasant scent? After all, your scent conveys a lot about who you are. We invest thousands of dollars merely to obtain the ideal fragrance. The pricey fragrances on the market might not only strain the wallet, but they can also cause too many allergic responses in those with sensitive skin. Have you ever considered making your own perfumes? It is one of the simplest DIY beauty tips, so if you haven’t tried it, you should. You may achieve excellent results with a few essential oils and the proper foundation components.

Let us now look at how to prepare a long-lasting scent at home.

Jasmine perfume

To make a jasmine perfume, combine 2 tablespoons vodka with 1 teaspoon each of jasmine essential oil, lavender essential oil, and 5 to 6 drops of vanilla essential oil. Keep it at room temperature for 48 hours. Now, whisk this mixture thoroughly while adding 1 tsp of distilled water. Now, keep it away for a month in a cool, dark location. Filter the mixture and put it in a spray bottle after a month.

Rose perfume

Rose perfume can be made by mixing 1 cup of rose petals with 1/2 tsp fresh coconut oil and then setting the mixture aside. After the 24-hour period, crush the rose petals with a spoon and combine them with 2 cups of distilled water, 3–4 drops of defender essential oil, and 3–4 drops of essential oil. Filter the mixture after a week, then pour it into a spray bottle.

Mix fruit perfume

Make fruit roll-on fragrances by thoroughly combining 1 teaspoon of liquid carrier grape seed oil, 2-3 drops of mandarin essential oil, 3-4 droplets of sweet orange essential oil, 2 drops of sandalwood essential oil, and 3 drops of mixed fruit essential oil. Fill the roll-on bottle with the mixture. Leave the mixture in the refrigerator for an hour.