Royal Enfield unveils 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price and features

Mumbai: Popular two wheeler brand in the country, Royal Enfield has unveiled its 2022 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

The bike will be powered by a 349 cc engine. The engine is capable of producing 0.2 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will feature split double-cradle frame, improved switchgear,an electric starter, Tripper navigation pod and semi-digital instrumentation.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be priced Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).