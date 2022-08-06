Sexual assault; Share broker, trader arrested in Mumbai

A struggling actress in Mumbai was allegedly sexually assaulted by a share broker and trader who was detained at a hotel in west Mumbai. Jignesh Mehta, a stock broker and dealer, has had a case filed against him at the Andheri MIDC police station for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a struggling actress and model at a hotel in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

The victim had been asked to meet Mehta in Mumbai at a hotel room in the Andheri MIDC. Mehta had invited the victim to join him for supper in the hotel room on August 5 evening, promising to obtain her work because he knew several Bollywood producers.

Mehta then allegedly tried to sexually abuse the victim and began trying to remove her clothing as his companion was there, according to police officials from MIDC police station. The victim fought and cried for help. Hearing her screams, the hotel staff ran to her rescue and saved her.

Mehta was then arrested by hotel staff and taken to the MiDC police station in Andheri. Today, August 6, he will be brought before the court.

Mehta has been charged with violating IPC sections 354 (criminal force to outrage modesty of a woman), 354 B (criminal force with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 506 (criminal intimidation).