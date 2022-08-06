Truke launches new true wireless earphones in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Germany based headphones and headsets brand, Truke launched Truke BTG Alpha gaming-focused true wireless earphones in India. The headphones is priced at Rs 1299. It will be available for purchase for a special introductory price of Rs. 899 on Flipkart.

The earphones features s USB Type-C charging, a transparent lid and colourful design for the charging case, seven RBG LEDs and AAC Bluetooth codec support. The key feature is the 40ms low-latency mode for gaming. This reduces the sound delay when gaming.

It offers up to 48 hours of battery life – 10 hours per charge on the earpieces and an additional 38 hours from the charging case. Company claims that the device will provide 100 minutes of usage time with 5-minute charging.