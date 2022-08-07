According to a study, this cheese can strengthen bones.

One of the healthiest snacks accessible anywhere in the globe, cheese, can help guard against tooth decay. However, did you know that some types of cheese can even improve bone health?

Well, if stories are to be believed, some researchers have found a certain type of Norwegian cheese that helps prevent bone illnesses like osteoporosis.

This Norwegian cheese is extremely beneficial for human health, because it can encourage the growth of both bones and teeth, according to a study that was published in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention.

In this study, 66 ‘healthy women’ with an average age of 33 received either 50 grams of the K2 deficient cheese Camembert or 57 grams of Jarlsberg everyday for six weeks. Professor Sumatra Ray, executive director of the NNEdPro Global Centre for Nutrition and Health, who cut the cheese on the study, said, ‘This study shows that while calcium and vitamin D are known to be extremely important for bone health, there are other important factors at play such as vitamin K2, which is perhaps not as well known.’

The C group obtained the best outcomes when the blood samples of all the participants were used to examine the subjects’ peptides and proteins. After six weeks, they were seen to have more indications of bone renewal and rises in K2, in contrast to the Camembert crew, whose ‘indicators of bone health declined significantly.’ The cholesterol levels and glucose levels of the women who ingested Jarlsberg both decreased by about 3%. On the other hand, when the Camembert women switched to Jarlsberg cheese, their blood sugar levels reduced by 2%.

The mild-tasting Jarlsberg cheese from Norway was found in an eastern town; it is prepared from cow milk and has regular holes. This cheese is categorised as a Swiss-type cheese because of the holes in it. However, as this cheese is Norwegian in origin, consuming a daily serving of it may be beneficial to your health. This cheese has a lot of vitamin K2, which is believed to strengthen bones. Additionally, the researchers discovered eating this Scandinavian cheese can raise levels of osteocalcin, a protein that helps strengthen bones.

The researchers found that the bacteria in Jarlsberg cheese generate the coenzyme DNHA, which is thought to be able to both hinder and promote bone tissue growth. This discovery explains why osteocalcin levels have increased. However, Ray cautions, ‘Because this was a small study involving young, healthy individuals, extreme caution should be exercised in how you interpret the results. Additionally, this research should not be interpreted as endorsing any particular brand of cheese. Consuming too much of this cheese should be avoided.’