Alia Bhatt charges 85 lakh to 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Alia Bhatt has recently opened up about her public persona and talked about becoming the ‘Brand Alia Bhatt’. The actress has gone a long way since she began her career with ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 and is now one of the producers in her newly released project, ‘Darlings’.

According to reports, the actress charges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1 crore for a social media post or commercial. In addition to being a celebrity, Alia is also a young idol and frequently collaborates with brands. Her 68.4 million Instagram followers, 21.5 million Twitter followers, and 8.4 million Facebook fans are sufficient for companies to reach a large audience. Her brand worth was estimated to reach $68.1 million in 2021 by Duff and Phelps’ celebrity brand valuation assessment and she is also the youngest among the top 10 on that list. According to a marketing professional with power, the sum can increase during a movie release.

She became the first female actor to have two women-driven films that surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark after her movie, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, while the first was ‘Raazi’. In addition, she first appeared on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list in 2014 and reached its highest point in 2019 at number eight.

The actress was asked on how the ‘brand Alia Bhatt’ has evolved over the past ten years. In response, she discussed how her image changed from that of an ‘unintelligent’ person to that of a ‘smart woman’ who runs a production company and a clothing brand.

Following the August 5 Netflix release of her most recent movie, Darlings, Alia will next be featured in the films Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva. The actress will make her Hollywood debut through Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone.