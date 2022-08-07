Bribery case; CBI arrests son of Odisha industrialist Mahimananda Mishra

The younger son of renowned industrialist and Orissa Stevedores Ltd. MD Mahimananda Mishra, Charchit Mishra, was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday in connection with the alleged payment of a Rs 25 lakh bribe to a Paradip Port Trust official, according to agency officials.

Sisir Kumar Das, a builder who received an advance payment from the bribe money for a house bought by Saroj Kumar Das, the chief mechanical engineer of the port trust and the prime suspect in the case who was detained by the CBI, was also taken into custody by the agency, according to the report.

One of the largest cargo handling companies in India, Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL), which is also involved in shipping, mining, logistics, and exports, allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh in bribe from Saroj Kumar Das in order to get away with not paying for the repair of a conveyor belt at the port that was damaged during the unloading of goods by it, according to officials.

