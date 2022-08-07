Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,040 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4730. Yesterday, gold price changed 2 times. In the morning the price of yellow metal slipped down by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Later the price surged by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

24 carat gold is trading at Rs 51,870 per 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 47,550 in the national capital. Over the past 24 hours, variations in gold prices have been seen in several major Indian cities. The current price of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 52,850 for 10 gram and Rs 48,450 for 10 grams of 22 carat gold.