Commonwealth Games 2022: Annu Rani wins bronze medal for India

London: Indian athlete Annu Rani created a new history at the Commonwealth Games. Annu Rani won bronze medal in women’s javelin throw. She became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Annu Rani won the medal by throwing the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt. World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia won the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m. Mackenzie Little of Australia won the bronze medal.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Sandeep Kumar bags another medal for India

Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in men’s javelin throw in the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games respectively.