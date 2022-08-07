Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s team win bronze medal in hockey

London: Indian women’s team won bronze medal in the women’s hockey event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian eves defeated New Zealand by ‘2-1’ in a shootout to win the bronze medal. This was India’s first medal in women’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games in 16 years.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal win gold medal for India

Earlier in boxing, India’s Nitu Ghanghas and Amit Panghal won the gold medals for the country. Nitu Ghanghas defeated Demie-Jade Resztan of England in the women’s minimumweight category ( 45-48 kg) by ‘5-0’. Amit Panghal defeated Kiaran Macdonald of England in the men’s 51kg final by ‘5-0’.