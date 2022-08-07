First US warship to dock in India for repairs; Read on…

NEW DELHI: A US Navy warship has docked in India for the first time as part of the country’s ever-expanding bilateral defence and military ties. On Sunday, the cargo ship USNS Charles Drew arrived at the L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, Chennai, for an 11-day repair. The development comes at a time when India and China are locked in a two-year-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh that shows no signs of abating.

‘This is the first time a US Navy ship has been repaired in India. The US Navy had awarded a contract for ship maintenance to L&T’s shipyard in Kattupalli,’ a defence ministry official said. ‘ It adds a new dimension to India-US strategic partnership and demonstrates Indian shipyards’ capabilities in the global ship repair market. Using advanced maritime technology platforms, Indian shipyards offer a wide range of cost-effective ship repair and maintenance services,’ he added.

During the ‘two-plus-two’ dialogue in Washington in April, India offered the US ‘repair and maintenance’ of its warships in the region, emphasising that it would provide customised service at a low cost, as reported by TOI at the time. On Sunday, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade, among others, paid a visit to the L&T shipyard to welcome USNS Charles Drew. Judith Ravin, the US consul general in Chennai, and defence attaché Rear Admiral Michael Baker were also present.

Kumar described the event as a ‘red-letter day’ for the Indian shipbuilding industry and the Indo-US defence relationship, saying, ‘We are indeed pleased to welcome a US Navy ship to India to prepare for her voyage. India’s initiative is also significant in terms of strengthening India’s strategic partnership with the United States. It marks the start of a new chapter in terms of deeper engagements’.

‘Today, India has six major shipyards with combined annual revenue of nearly $2 billion. We are not only building ships for our own needs. We have our own design house capable of producing all types of cutting-edge ships,’ he explained. With an eye on China, the defence secretary also stated that India-US ties have grown in size and scope, as they are based as they are on ‘the common values and beliefs of an open, inclusive and rule-based order in Indo-Pacific and rest of the global common systems’.

Over the last few years, the two countries’ defence industry cooperation has gained tremendous traction. ‘ Indian defence exports have increased dramatically over the last four to five years. Exports, which were worth around Rs 1,500 crore in 2015-16, have now increased by 800 percent to around Rs 13,000 crore. The United States is a major market for Indian exports,’ Kumar said. US consul general Ravin described it as a new chapter in the Indo-US strategic relationship, indicating the two countries’ growing ties.