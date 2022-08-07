Five ways to use cornflakes into Indian cooking

Today’s generation enjoys eating cornflakes for breakfast more than any other cereal. In the west, it has long been considered a basic cuisine, and now Indian culture is following suit.

The majority of us like to eat this cereal with hot or cold milk and some honey on top. What if, however, we told you that this ingredient could also be utilised to create some other delectable savoury dishes?

After tasting these incredible Indian meals made with this well-known cereal, you won’t want to eat cornflakes the same way again. So why not give these savoury Indian dishes made using regular cornflakes a try? Please give them a try and let us know what you think.

Cornflakes Laddoo

This dessert recipe is surprisingly easy to prepare and quick for your guests, and it’s also healthful! All you have to do is combine 1 cup of cornflakes with a little jaggery, 2-4 tbsp of grated or shredded coconut, 100 gms of ghee, 2-3 tbsp of mixed dry fruits, and a little condensed milk in a sizable mixing dish. To make soft dough, combine all the ingredients thoroughly. Make little balls of the mixture by taking a small amount of the dough and doing so. The ball should be placed on a plate. The laddoos are ready to eat once you have created more of these balls.

Cornflakes Kebab

Take two boiled potatoes and place them in a large bowl along with one and a half cups of boiled peas, two cups of cornflakes, two finely chopped green chilies, two tablespoons of corn flour, one tablespoon of rice flour, two tablespoons of all-purpose flour, one cup of finely chopped coriander leaves, one and a half teaspoons of red chilli powder, one and a half teaspoons of garam masala powder, two pinches of chaat masala, All the ingredients should be combined to form a soft dough-like substance. Take some of the mixture in your hands, roll it into a long kebab form, and place it on a plate that has been oiled.

Make more kebabs while heating up some oil in a kadhai. Take a kebab, place it in the hot oil in the kadhai, and fry until it turns golden brown. These kebabs can also be baked in the oven for 5-7 minutes at 180 degrees C. Enjoy as a side dish with your dal chawal or with tomato ketchup.

Cornflakes Upma

Everyone would undoubtedly adore it if you add a wonderful South Indian touch to cornflakes with this recipe! Place a kadhai over a medium flame and warm some oil in it to prepare the upma recipe. Add asafoetida, curry leaves, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, a few peanuts, and chana dal to the heated oil. Add 1 small finely chopped onion and 2 slit green chilies after sautéing for a few seconds. Add 1/2 cup of chopped tomato to the onion once it has become translucent. Next, whisk thoroughly while adding 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1/4 tsp red chilli powder, a little black pepper powder, and salt to taste. Add two cups of cornflakes to the mixture after it has been cooked until it is soft.

A lid should be placed on the kadhai, and very little water should be added to make the cornflakes softer. 2 to 3 minutes of cooking. Making ensuring the cornflakes are not mushy is the trick. Take off the lid, add some spring onions, and then eat!

Cornflakes Chaat

Anyone may simply make this 10-minute snack recipe with cornflakes. A small onion, tomato, two green peppers, one tablespoon of peanuts, two to three tablespoons of cucumber, chaat powder, salt to taste, one tablespoon of lemon juice, a little red chilli powder, and a few coriander leaves are all you need. Corn flakes should be placed in a bowl. Add the finely sliced onion, cucumber, tomato, and green chilies to this bowl.

Sprinkle salt to taste, red chilli powder, chaat powder, peanuts, coriander leaves, and a little lemon juice after thoroughly tossing the vegetables. Enjoy your freshly made corn flakes chaat after one more stir.

Cornflakes Chivda

The same method used to produce Poha is used to prepare this dish. The cornflakes would need to be roasted in a kadhai, then set aside once done. Now, add a couple of tablespoons of oil to the same kadhai and add 1/2 cup of peanuts and 1 cup of puffed grain. While frying them, watch out that they don’t burn. Next, add 1 teaspoon of oil to the same kadhai and let it to heat. Add asafetida, curry leaves, roasted chana dal, 1/4 cup cashews, and 2 teaspoons of raisins as soon as the oil is hot enough.

After thoroughly sautéing them, add some chaat masala, salt to taste, 1 teaspoon of chilli powder, and 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Stir thoroughly and cook for one to two minutes. Add ready-to-eat cornflakes to the pan after turning off the heat, and mix just until combined. Avoid breaking the cornflakes if you can; otherwise, the texture won’t be good. Once you’ve given it a thorough stir, pour it into a jar with a tight cover and enjoy your homemade chivda whenever the mood strikes. Everyone will adore it since it is crunchy, light, sweet, and salty.