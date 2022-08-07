iQoo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, iQoo launched its flagship smartphone ‘iQoo 9T 5G’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 49,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is currently available for purchase via Amazon, and the company’s website in Alpha and Legend colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo 9T 5G runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The handset features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut.

The new smartphone packs a triple rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, OTG, NFC, GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, in-display fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W flashcharge support that is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 50% in just 8 minutes.