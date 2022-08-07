Know the reason why you are attracted towards the opposite sex

Men are always attracted to women and women are attracted to men. Now, a team of researchers have revealed the reason for this attraction towards opposite sex.

As per researchers, a brain hormone called kisspeptin is the main cause for this. This hormone is the reason for the attractions to the opposite sex and sexual behaviours of humenbeing. Kisspeptin has already been identified as the key molecule within the brain responsible for triggering puberty and controlling fertility. As per researchers, puberty, fertility, attraction and sex are all controlled by a single molecule – kisspeptin – but through a different brain, circuits running in parallel with one another.

‘This work has provided new insight into how the brain decodes signals from the outside world and then translates these environmental cues into behavior,’ said Ulrich Boehm, Professor at the Saarland University in Germany.

The study published in the the journal Nature Communications claim that a subset of neurons in the hypothalamus — a brain region — drives both attractions to the opposite sex and sexual behaviour. The study was conducted on mices. The study, revealed that Pheromones — a chemical substance produced and released by the male mouse activate these neurons which, in turn, transmit this signal to another population of neurons (gonadotropin-releasing hormone neurons) to drive attraction to the opposite sex. Simultaneously, they also transmit this signal to cells that produce the neurotransmitter nitric oxide to trigger sexual behavior.

This new findings will help in the treatment of patients with psychosexual disorders such as hyposexual desire disorder.

‘There are currently no good treatments available for women suffering from low sexual desire. The discovery that kisspeptin controls both attraction and sexual desire open up exciting new possibilities for the development of treatments for low sexual desire,’ explained Julie Bakker, Professor at Liege University in Belgium.