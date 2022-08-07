Mahzooz Draw: 2 lucky participants win 10 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: 2 lucky winners shared 10 million UAE dirhams in the 88th weekly draw of Mahzooz on Sunday. They matched all the 5 winning numbers. The wining numbers are 7, 9, 17, 19 and 21. This is for the first time that two winners have claimed the top Mahzooz prize of Dh10 million. They will get 5 million UAE dirhams each.

139 lucky participants matched 4 out of the 5 winning numbers and and shared the second prize of Dh1 million. They will get Dh7,194 each. 3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Gopalakrishnan, Sathish and Mohamed from India. The winning raffle numbers were 17770562, 17630063, 17597618 respectively. The total prize money won was Dh12,421,750.