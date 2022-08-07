Mobile internet service in Manipur shut down for five days due to safety concerns

According to a government decision, mobile data use in Manipur has been halted for five days due to an event that was reported from the Bishnupur area. The ruling notes that some antisocial elements have attempted to use social media for the ‘transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passion of the public,’ adding that the ‘rumor-mongers’ may cause problems for the state’s law and order.

The action was taken in response to an eco-van being set on fire in Bishnpur’s Phougakchao Ikhang area by ‘three to four youth of a community.’ According to reports, the incident created ‘tense communal situation and law and order situation in the state.’

The district has also banned large gatherings. According to news outlet PTI, the Bishnupur District Magistrate has also issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for a term of two months all through the entire district. The order issued by the home department of the government of Manipur says that there is ‘imminent danger of loss of life and of damage to public property.’

According to a PTI report, tensions have existed in the northeastern state since Friday after Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) declared an economic blockade along the state’s national highways for an indefinite period of time. The student body protested after the government unveiled the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council 6th and 7th Amendment Bills earlier this week, demanding that the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021.