Royal Enfield launched Hunter 350: Features

Mumbai: India’s most popular two wheeler brand, Royal Enfield launched its all-new Hunter 350 in Bangkok, Thailand. The bike is offered in Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey colours. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be offered in two variations: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro and Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro.

The Hunter 350 is the first Royal Enfield bike to feature a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres. The bike comes with a Fuel Capacity of 13 L, seat height of 800 mm, ground clearance of 150.5 mm and a Wheelbase of 1370 mm. The braking duties are carried by a 300 mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at front while there is a 270 mm disc, with a single piston floating caliper at rear. Dual Channel ABS is offered as standard safety feature.

It is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder 4 stroke petrol engine. The engine h produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield claims a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.