Sisir Adhikari, his son gets show-cause notice from TMC for voting in vice presidential elections

Sougata Roy, a member of the Trinamool Congress, attacked Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu Adhikari on Sunday for disobeying party rules and voting in the Vice-Presidential election.

When speaking to the media, Sougata Roy took a harsh stance towards Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu Adhikari. Said Sougata Roy, ‘They have been asked to showcause. Why didn’t they obey the party’s order? The matter against Shishir Adhikari is subjudice now. Speaker will take action against him. If not, the party will surely take action.’

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a member of the Trinamool Congress and the leader of the House in the Lok Sabha, has written to Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu Adhikari to ask them to explain why the former vice president decided to run for president despite the party’s decision to boycott the election.

