Telangana Congress leader joins BJP

Dasoju Sravan, a senior Telangana Congress leader and former AICC spokesperson, left his party on Friday and joined the BJP on Sunday. In the presence of BJP general secretary for Telangana Tarun Chugh and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he joined the saffron camp.

Sravan left the Congress and cited state Congress head Revanth Reddy’s style of management as the reason. His resignation happened soon after Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, an MLA for Munugode, announced his separation from the party, which was seen as a big setback for the party.

Following Sravan’s induction into the BJP, Telangana in-charge Tarun Chug announced that a large list of Congress leaders will soon be joining the BJP.

The BJP is allegedly luring their leaders with ‘contracts’ and money, according to the opposing Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which is currently in power.