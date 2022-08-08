Commonwealth Games 2022: India wins silver in men’s hockey

London: Indian men’s hockey team bagged silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday. The Indian team lost to six-time Commonwealth Games champion Australia by ‘7-0’ in the finals.

For Australia, Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie scored the goals.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal wins gold medal for India

This is the 7th men’s hockey title for Australia in the Commonwealth Games. Hockey was introduced in the Commonwealth Games in 1998. Australia have won all the 7 titles till then. India have entered three finals in 2010, 2014 and 2022 only to lose to Australia.