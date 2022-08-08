Five Indian women in politics who left a mark of their own

KK Shailaja

In addition to serving as Kuthuparamba’s MLA, KK Shailaja served as Kerala’s minister of health and social justice. Her leadership during the COVID-19 outbreaks as Health Minister was highly praised. In Kerala, the state where the first coronavirus infection in India was detected, Shailaja demonstrated leadership in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. The United Nations commended her work.

Jayalalithaa Jayaraman

Actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa Jayaraman presided over Tamil Nadu for five terms as chief minister. She was referred to as Amma and served as the general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Brinda Karat

A strong member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Brinda Karat is an Indian politician who has showed extraordinary courage in fighting against the injustices that happen in India. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha. She joined the CPI(M) for the first time in 2005.

Nandini Satpathy

From June 1972 to December 1976, Nandini Satpathy, a novelist and politician from India, was the Chief Minister of Odisha. Bhagavati Charan Panigrahi, Satpathy’s uncle, established the Communist Party of India’s Odisha chapter.

Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed

The first woman to serve as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir is Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed. Since April 2016, she has been the CM in place. After Syeda Anwara Taimur of Assam, Mehbooba is the second Muslim woman to serve as India’s chief minister.