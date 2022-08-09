According to a study, the risk of death from high nighttime temperatures might rise by 60%.

According to a recent multinational study, very hot nighttime temperatures brought on by climate change can raise the mortality rate globally by 60%. The report was published in ‘The Lancet Planetary Health.’

This is the first study of its sort to examine the relationship between hotter evenings and a higher mortality risk. It was co-authored by scientists from the United States, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Japan.

According to reports, the study looked at mortality brought on by excessive heat in 28 cities in China, South Korea, and Japan over a 35-year span, from 1980 to 2015.

The data was then entered into two different climate change modelling scenarios. The results of the model illustrated that between 2016 and 2100, the risk of deaths due to excessively hot nights may increase by 60 per cent.

‘In our analysis, we discovered that hot night excess (HNE) events are predicted to happen more frequently than changes in the daily mean temperature. By the 2100s, there would be a greater than 30% and 60% increase in the frequency and mean intensity of hot nights, compared to a less than 20% increase in the daily mean temperature’ An expert from the study’s collaborator, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, commented.

According to scientists, elevated nighttime temperatures or ambient heat may disturb a person’s sleep physiology. Sleep deprivation directly contributes to issues including immune system deterioration, cardiovascular disease, and a number of other mental health ailments.

According to the study, the government and policymakers should take into account the additional health effects of the disproportionate intraday temperature changes and build the systems in a way that tackles the problem.

‘When designing the upcoming heatwave warning system locally, heat throughout the night should be taken into consideration, especially for vulnerable populations and low-income communities who may not be able to afford the additional cost of air conditioning. To lessen the effects of future warming, stronger mitigation measures, such as international cooperation, should be taken into consideration’ said a different expert.