BJP-JDU rift: BJP leaders meet at Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad’s residence

Patna: Amid reports of uncertainty over the party’s coalition with chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) alliance, Bihar BJP leaders on Tuesday met at deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad’s residence in Patna. Kumar had earlier today sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan. The move came after the Bihar CM held a meeting of all JD(U) MPs and MLAs at his official residence here today, amid reports of a rift with ally BJP.

The BJP, meanwhile, seems to be waiting to see Nitish Kumar to make the first move. ‘Why should I resign? We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step’, a Bihar BJP minister told ANI. At the meeting at Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad’s residence, Deputy CM Renu Devi, State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and health minister Mangal Pandey, were among those who attended.

A meeting of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was also held today at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna. The meeting saw the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress – part of the Opposition ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance in the state. Rumours of a growing rift between the BJP-JDU, the NDA alliance in Bihar intensified after Kumar skipped a key meeting of the NITI Aayog, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday and JD(U) leader RCP Singh tendered his resignation from the party.