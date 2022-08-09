BJP leader in Telangana found dead at home; police suspect suicide

Gnanendra Prasad, a leader of the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party, was found dead early on Monday, August 9, at his home in the Miyapur PS limits. ‘We found him hanging from a ceiling fan at his home. The reason for the suicide is not known. A case has been registered and a probe has been started,’ Police statements were reported by news agencies.

‘A team was dispatched to the spot as soon as we received the information of the death. The reason for his suicide is not known yet, but he had been staying at his penthouse for the past few days,’ said police.