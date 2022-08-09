Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,240, higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4770, up by Rs 30.Price of the yellow metal remained unchanged in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading at Rs. 52,135 per 10 gram, up by 0.5%.

In Bangalore, the price of standard gold is Rs. 48,400 per 10 gram, down by Rs. 50. The cost of pure gold is at Rs 50,820 per 10 gram, down by Rs 50. In Delhi, the cost of standard sold is Rs. 48,440 per 10 gram whereas that of pure gold is Rs. 50,860 per 10 gram, both dropping by Rs. 50.