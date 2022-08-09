Har Ghar Tiranga; Karnataka CM Bommai aims at hoisting 1 crore flags

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, reviewed the state’s preparations as the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign intensified across the nation and declared that the southern state plans to raise 1 crore flags in Karnataka.

‘Carry out the campaign with passion and respect for the country. the event should be celebrated in a meaningful way. It is intended to hoist the flags on more than 1 crore homes in the State,’ said Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed officials to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign organized to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success. Flag distribution has already started. In order to create a joyful environment to remember Amrit Mahotsav, CM Bommai also gave instructions to officials to raise the flags on August 13.

Flags must be flown over government buildings on these three days every morning, and they must be down in the evenings, as per instructions from the Union Government. Flags should be flown at houses beginning August 13 and may be kept up until August 15.