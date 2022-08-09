‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ ropes in pharma companies for employee participation

NEW DELHI — To promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, the Department of Pharmaceuticals has written to the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association and other stakeholders. The department has asked all stakeholders to use CSR funds and encourage their member companies to encourage employees to hoist the tricolour at their homes and offices during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations on August 13-15.

‘In order to achieve maximum participation, I urge you to take appropriate action with your member companies to promote the programme widely’. Companies under your umbrella body may be asked to encourage active participation of their employees and other daily workforce engaged jobs, etc. In a letter seen by Mint, Rajneesh Tingal, Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceutical, communicated to all stakeholders such as IDMA, IPA, NATHHEALTH, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, and others.

Tingal stated in the letter, ‘Our relationship with the flag has been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home as a nation in the 75th year of independence has thus become symbolic of not only a personal connection to the Trianga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The initiative’s goal is to instil patriotism in people and raise awareness about the national flag’.

When contacted, IDMA Secretary-General Daara Patel stated, ‘We have received a communication from DoP to promote the Har Ghar Tirgana programme. We advised our members to purchase the national flag and display it in their offices and homes. It’s a fantastic initiative, and we’re assisting the government in any way we can’. According to Mint, the union government previously made it mandatory for central government officials to fly the tricolour at their homes and offices. The government wants 200 million homes in the country, involving a billion people, to fly the tricolour from August 13 to 15. According to the government, the programme is intended to instil a sense of patriotism.

Questions sent to a spokesperson for the Department of Pharmaceuticals were not returned as of press time. ‘ We are excited to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day and are distributing 4000 National Flags to our employees for Har Ghar Tiranga with pride and National fervour as we seek to make India independent of imports of Syringes and Needles, as well as other medical disposables. We have also encouraged other AiMeDs members to celebrate in the same way,’ said Rajiv Nath, Managing Director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), expressed similar sentiments. ‘ IPA supports the campaign Har Ghar Tiranga, which commemorates 75 years of independence. Tiranga is the profile picture on all IPA social media accounts. All pharmaceutical companies have committed to the programme, and we are proud that India is now known as the pharmacy of the world,’ Jain said.