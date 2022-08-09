Honda launches Honda Dio Sports Limited Edition in India: Features and price

Mumbai: Popular two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda has introduced Honda Dio Sports Limited Edition in the Indian markets. The scooter will be available in two colours – Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black. It is offered in two variants- Standard and Delux.

The scooter is powered by 110-cc PGM-FI engine. It produces of 7.75 bhp of power and 9 Nm of peak torque. The engine is assisted by Honda’s Smart Power (eSP) technology. The scooter features Honda’s Combi-brake System (CBS) with an equaliser and is equipped with a three-step adjustable rear suspension. Other features include a passing switch, LED headlamp, LCD instrument cluster, a side stand indicator with engine cut-off and a three-step Eco indicator.

Standard variant of Honda Dio sports is priced at Rs 68,317. The Delux variant, with an alloy wheel will cost Rs 73,317. The scooter can be booked from the company’s official website or nearest Red Wing dealerships.