Indian Railways to upgrade coaches in these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northeastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to upgrade the coaches of some trains. It has decided to renovate the furnished air-conditioned coaches in the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express Executive Class and Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express trains.

The national transporter will add an additional executive class coach to Tejas Express (82501/82502 Lucknow Jn.-New Delhi Jn.) till August 15. It will also upgrade the air-conditioned coaches in 12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express. The coaches will have the images of the steam engine installed in the office premises of the General Manager of NE Railway Headquarters, Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Ramgarh Tal Boating site and Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Gautam Buddha in Kushinagar.