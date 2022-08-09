International Passengers no need to upload the Covid-19 vaccination certificate to Suvidha!

The government is seriously considering repealing a requirement that international passengers upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before arriving in India.

However, the existing mandate of completing a self-declaration form online on the portal will be maintained, according to official sources. According to the sources, passengers have been complaining about the portal being down on a regular basis, as well as difficulty accessing forms and uploading certificates, and the removal of the provision may come as a relief to them.

‘The Civil Aviation Ministry recently sought input from the Union Health Ministry on removing the provision requiring international passengers to upload the Covid-19 vaccine certificate or the RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal, citing traveler inconvenience,’ sources said. ‘The health ministry is expected to give its approval soon,’ according to the sources.

Travelers have been complaining to the Aviation Ministry about the difficulties they have in uploading their certificates prior to their trip. With international travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, several countries have taken steps to ease requirements and restrictions, they said.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India recorded 12,751 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases to 4,41,74,650, with 1,31,807 active cases. The death toll has risen to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities, including 10 reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.