ISIS suspect arrested by anti-terrorism squad in UP’s Azamgarh

In Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an ISIS suspect who was preparing an attack on Independence Day. He was known as Sabauddin Azmi and had a direct line to the ISIS recruiter. Additionally, the ATS found IED-making materials in the suspect’s possession. They also found illegally obtained weapons and ammunition.

He is currently being questioned at the ATS main office. When the squad inspected his phone, they found evidence linking him to the ISIS-affiliated terrorist group’s Al-Saqr media Telegram channel.

The accused currently belongs to All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The Director General of Police (DGP), UP, and the additional DGP, Law and Order, are in charge of the ATS, which is always keeping an eye on the radical elements in light of the sensitive nature of Independence Day.