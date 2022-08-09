Know all about Sologamy or Self-marriage

Sologamy or self marriage is a new concept for Indians. The term come into notice of Indians after the news about Kshama Bindu from Gujarat decided to marry herself hit the headlines. This was the first recorded case of Sologamy in India.

Sologamy can be broken down into two words — solo, which means self and gamy, which means union. Sologamy is the act of marrying oneself in a public ceremony. It is also called self-marriage or autogamy. No country in the world has given a legal sanction or status to this kind of marriage. But, the symbolic ceremony is used by many as an act to emphasize their self-love and independence.

The concept of self marriage is not new for Westerners. ‘It is difficult to say whether this is something we are exploring now or if it existed in the past under a different name. And while this may be the first documented case of sologamy in India, the Western world is familiar with it. In 1993, a woman named Linda Baker, a US resident, married herself, while Jennifer Hoes from Netherlands took the same decision in 2003’, says Soumali Bardhan, clinical psychologist.

Sologamy divorce was also reported last year when a Brazilian model, Cris Galera (33), announced she was ending her solo-marriage after just 90 days as she had fallen in love with someone else. Self-marriages have featured on popular TV shows like Sex and the City, Glee and Doctor Who.