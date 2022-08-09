Madhya Pradesh police arrests Mirchi Baba on rape charges

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police have arrested Mahamandaleshwar Niranjani Akhada and Spiritual Guru Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba on the charges of rape. Following a complaint, the police had registered a case under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘In a joint action by the Bhopal Police and Gwalior Crime Branch, Baba has been arrested from a hotel in city and has been handed to the Bhopal police’, Gwalior superintendent of police, Amit Sanghi said.

‘A case was registered under section 376 of the IPC. The accused has been arrested’, said ACP Nidhi Saxena in Bhopal, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway. ‘According to the statement of the victim, she had visited Baba in July to seek his blessings to have a child. She alleged that Baba raped her by feeding her intoxicating pills on the pretext of having a child’, the ACP added.