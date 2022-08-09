 Manisha Kalyan, Sunil Chhetri win AIFF Footballer of the Year awards

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri bagged the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Footballer of the Year award on Tuesday. 20-year-old former Gokulam Kerala FC midfielder Manisha Kalyan bagged the Women’s Footballer of the year award. The Footballers of the Year for 2021-22 were picked by the women’s and men’s national team coaches Thomas Dennerby and Igor Stimac respectively.

Chhetri, the third-highest international goalscorer among active players, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, scored four times this past year to help India qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He was also the lead scorer in the SAFF Cup and the player of the competition. This is the seventh time he is winning the award – most by any player in history.

And here are the winners of the Emerging Player Awards Women's Emerging Footballer of the Year ?? Martina Thokchom

Men's Emerging Footballer of the Year ?? @VikramPartap06#AIFFAwards ? #BackTheBlue ? #ShePower ? #IndianFootball ? pic.twitter.com/843bV8cvuO — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 9, 2022

Manisha Kalyan, the first Indian female footballer to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, after signing with Apollon ladies in Cyprus, earlier bagged the 2020–21 AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year award. The AIFF has also named emerging players of the year. Martina Thokchom is the Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year, whereas Vikram Partap Singh was named as the 2021-22 Men’s Emerging Footballer of the Year by the two coaches.