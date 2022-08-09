Most famous Indian women scientists: Gagandeep Kang

Gagandeep Kang is a famous virologist and scientist. The Indian scientist is known for her interdisciplinary research in transmission, development, and prevention of enteric infections in children in India.

Gagandeep Kang was the Executive Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad. She served in this post from August 2016 to July 2020. She is also the Chairperson of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Southeast-Asia’s Immunisation Technical Advisory Group. She is now working as the Professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at the Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Gagandeep Kang was born in Shimla on 3 November 1962. She took her MBBS in 1987 and MD in Microbiology in 1991 from Christian Medical College, Vellore and obtained her PhD in 1998.

She has been elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2019. She is the first Indian woman scientist to receive this honour. The FRS is the oldest scientific institution in the world. FRS is dedicated to promoting excellence in science. She was awarded the prestigious Infosys Prize in Life Sciences in 2016 for her contributions to understanding the natural history of rotavirus and other infectious diseases.