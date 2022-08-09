Most famous Indian women scientists: Ritu Karidhal- ‘Rocket Woman of India’

India has produced several eminent scientists. Indian scientists were awarded by the Nobel Science Academy too. Several Indian women scientists have played lead roles in premium institutions like ISRO and NASA.

Among them, one of the most renowned name is of Ritu Karidhal. Ritu Karidhal is known as the ‘Rocket Woman of India’. She was the Mission Director of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Chandrayaan-2 is India’s lunar mission. She was the Deputy Operations Director of the ISRO’s Mars mission named ‘ Mangalyaan’.

Ritu Karidhal was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She has a BSc in physics from the University of Lucknow and ME degree in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Science. She joined ISRO in 2007.

Ritu Karidhal received the ISRO Young Scientist Award from APJ Abdul Kalam, then President of India. She was also featured in the Forbes India Self-Made Women 2020 list.