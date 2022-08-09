Nitish Kumar meets Guv again, this time as elected leader of Grand Alliance; Bihar political crisis takes another twist

Patna: Hours after resigning as Chief Minister, Bihar’s mercurial leader Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led `Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) to stake claim for the top job in the state once again. ‘We submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor and staked claim to form a new government. He will let us know when oath-taking can take place’, Nitish told reporters.

Nitish Kumar called off the alliance between the JD(U) and BJP in Bihar and resigned as the state’s chief minister on Tuesday. Nitish Kumar met Tejashwi Yadav after resigning as CM and the duo is expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to the government. After meeting the Bihar Governor, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar said, ‘We have the support of seven parties and one Independent MLA. The letter of support has been signed by all’.

His move which was a reversal of what happened in 2017 when he left the Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA, left ally BJP out in the cold for the second time in nine years. He had deserted the NDA for the first time in 2013 after Narendra Modi became the coalition’s Prime Ministerial candidate. Meanwhile, the Bihar BJP has called a core group meeting this evening after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav met the Governor and staked claim to form a new government.

A meeting of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, also comprising the Left and the Congress, took place at Rabri Devi’s house, across the street from the chief minister’s residence. The CM is understood to have told party legislators and MPs that he had been driven against the wall by the BJP which tried to weaken his JD(U), first by propping up Chirag Paswan’s rebellion and later through the party’s former national president RCP Singh. Singh was made a cabinet minister at the Centre without Kumar’s explicit agreement. Consequently, when his term as a Rajya Sabha member ended, the JD(U) refused to give him another term as an MP, thus ending his stint as cabinet minister as well. Following this, rumours of a split in the JD(U) engineered by Singh’s supporters surfaced.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) have been worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the ‘Agnipath’ defence recruitment scheme. CPIML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya had told PTI on Monday the crux of the row between JD(U) and BJP also stemmed from the recent statement by J P Nadda, president of the saffron party, who said regional parties ‘have no future’.

The BJP, meanwhile, has gone into a huddle at the residence of Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, where all ministers belonging to the party besides state president Sanjay Jaiswal and other senior leaders are also present. In the state Assembly, which has an effective strength of 242, requiring 121 MLAs for a majority, the RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs followed by the BJP (77) and the JD(U) with 44. The JD(U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the CPIML(L) has 12 and CPI and CPI(M) have two each. Besides, one MLA belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.